Pin collecting becoming popular among curling fans in Sydney, N.S.

People had different ways of expressing themselves as super-fans at the World Women's Curling Championship in Sydney, N.S., this year, but one group stood out – the pin collectors.

"I started [collecting] them when I was about 12 years old, and I've got between 5,000-10,000,” said Debbie Pezzarello of Coxheath, N.S.

Indeed, there are some people who have made collecting pins a lifelong hobby.

Though she didn't have her massive collection with her at her rink-side seat at Centre 200, Pezzarello says her favourite pins are from some of the most iconic moments in Canadian sports history.

"My favourites are the Vancouver Olympics, and I also have the Toronto Blue Jays back-to-back World Series collection,” she said.

Curling fans from across the globe have begun to use pin-trading as a way to make friends and memories.

"I've got over 3,000 from all over the world,” said Janice Morrison of South Bar, N.S. "I've got hockey, I've got baseball, I've got Prime Ministers. I've got them as far as Australia."

At the merchandise outlet in the arena’s main concourse, the official pin of the 2024 Women’s Worlds in Sydney was a collector's item of sorts.

But, why is pin collecting so popular among curling fans in the first place?

"I don't know! I guess, they don't have curling cards, players don't have (trading) cards to collect, so maybe pins are the thing,” said Erin Flowers, of Goldline Curling Supplies. "I have grown up in the industry, and I've seen everything from full-blown vests covered in pins to hats covered in pins."

Some of the tournament's many volunteers got in on the fun, too.

For Doreen Lewis, it all began during her own athletic days.

"I have a collection at home of over 500,” Lewis said. "Years ago I played in quite a few nationals in softball, so our team used to have pins from Cape Breton, and we would exchange pins for every game we had. So that's how I started."

Now that the tournament is over and the heroes of the sport are heading home, at least some among the tens of thousands who were at the rink for all the excitement at Centre 200 will have something special to remember it by.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.