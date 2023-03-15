Playhouse priorities: Fredericton's new Performing Arts centre comes with hefty price tag
It'll soon be curtains down on the Fredericton Playhouse with a new cultural arts centre in development in the downtown core.
"We should be able to see demolition and site preparation in late summer, early fall, of this year, with the construction contracts and construction in the following construction season," says Tim Yerxa, Executive Director of The Fredericton Playhouse.
The new building will be designed by Diamond Schmitt Architectural firm based in Toronto, with a projected cost of $58 million.
Some Frederictonians are concerned about the spending from three levels of government.
On social media, one comments said in part: "We do not want this… what we need is affordable housing."
Dwight Estey likes the new facility’s design, but wonders about the location.
"I question why everything has to go on the south side of the river,” says Estey. “We have a north side of the river that just seems to be under utilized. I think the population with the amalgamation is close to being, even now.”
The current playhouse has been on Fredericton’s south side for nearly 60 years.
"Everyone's got different priorities for sure, and that's what makes the whole world tick,” says Yerxa. “I think governments need to be able to walk and chew gum at the same time, there are investments to be made in social issues, in economic issues, and in cultural and quality of life issues”.
The new center will be on the corner of King and Regent Street and will feature an 850 seat theatre, as well as a 300 seat theatre, and multi-purpose spaces.
"What we're really building is a completely different kind of cultural infrastructure for Fredericton,” says Yerxa. “It's going to be more like a community center than a single purpose theatre.”
Public engagement sessions on the new space will take place on March 26th and 28th.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated page.
