Plenty of power outages as a result of Sunday storm

Power outages are stacking up as many parts of the Maritimes were battered with rain, wind, and heavy snow on Sunday morning.

Weather warnings

Rainfall and wind warnings are in place from Environment Canada for much of Nova Scotia.

Wind warnings are in place for Lunenburg, Hants, and Kings Counties, as well as much of Cape Breton. Wind in those areas is expected to reach around 80 km/h, with some over-exposed areas reaching 100km/h.

Winds are expected to calm in those areas later Sunday morning, although some eastern sections seeing higher winds continue into the afternoon.

Much of Mainland Nova Scotia, including Halifax, Pictou, and Guysborough Counties, also has an additional rainfall warning with total amounts expected to reach 25 to 50 millimetres. Environment Canada also warns of the possibility of localized flooding in some low-lying areas.

The rain will end west to east Sunday morning into the afternoon.

In Halifax, crews also worked to clean up a tree which fell on North Street, taking down a power line with in.

A fallen tree and power line are seen on North Street in Halifax on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (CTV/Carl Pomeroy)Environment Canada does not have any weather alerts in place for New Brunswick or P.E.I., although the provinces are seeing a mix of rain and freezing rain with snow in some areas.

Much of New Brunswick got hit with heavy snowfall Saturday night into early Sunday morning, which resulted in bad road conditions in many areas.

Power Outages

Crews were working early morning on Sunday to try and restore power to many areas of the Maritimes after wind and rain took many off the grid.

As of 9:45 a.m., Nova Scotia Power is reporting a total of 247 outages affecting around 22,000 customers.

In New Brunswick, NB Power is reporting a total of 59 outages, affecting a total of 4,754 customers as of 9:45 a.m.

Maritime Electric in P.E.I. is reporting 76 customers without power in the province as of 9:45 a.m.