Plenty of power outages in the Maritimes as a result of Sunday storm

Power outages were stacking up as many parts of the Maritimes were battered with rain, wind, and heavy snow on Sunday morning.

Weather warnings

Rainfall and wind warnings were in place from Environment Canada for much of Nova Scotia.

Wind warnings were in place for Lunenburg, Hants, and Kings Counties, as well as much of Cape Breton. Wind in those areas were expected to reach around 80 km/h, with some over-exposed areas reaching 100km/h.

Winds calmed in those areas later Sunday morning, although some eastern sections seeing higher winds continue into the afternoon.

Much of mainland Nova Scotia, including Halifax, Pictou, and Guysborough Counties, also had an additional rainfall warning with total amounts expected to reach 25 to 50 millimetres. Environment Canada also warned of the possibility of localized flooding in some low-lying areas.

The rain will end west to east Sunday morning into the afternoon.

In Halifax, crews also worked to clean up a tree which fell on North Street, taking down a power line with it.

A fallen tree and power line are seen on North Street in Halifax on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)

Environment Canada does not have any weather alerts in place for New Brunswick or P.E.I., although the provinces were seeing a mix of rain and freezing rain with snow in some areas.

Much of New Brunswick got hit with heavy snowfall Saturday night into early Sunday morning, which resulted in bad road conditions in many areas.

Power outages

Crews were working early morning on Sunday to try and restore power to many areas of the Maritimes after wind and rain took many off the grid.

As of 6 p.m., Nova Scotia Power was reporting a total of 187 outages affecting around 2,200 customers.

In New Brunswick, NB Power was reporting a total of 21 outages, affecting aound 516 customers as of 6 p.m.

Maritime Electric in P.E.I. was reporting 661 customers without power in the province as of 6 p.m.