Pointe-du-Chêne residents in cleanup mode after Fiona causes damage throughout the Maritimes
Residents in Pointe-du-Chêne, N.B., were busy helping with cleanup efforts on Sunday after Fiona wreaked havoc across the Maritimes the day before.
Barry and Nicole Hendrickson say a tree fell and blocked their road during the storm.
"We were lucky that we we're high enough that we didn’t get the storm surge. A lot of the people around the waterfront really got hit hard with the storm surge,” said Barry.
The road to the marina and many businesses in town remained closed to the public Sunday due to damage.
"The two gas tanks have been pushed right into the centre of the road. There’s some boats where the front end of the boat was right in the wharf," said Victor Cormier, the general manager at the Pointe-du-Chêne Wharf. "The Sandbar building restaurant looks like it’s a complete write off."
Brandon Webb is the general manager at the Pointe-du-Chêne Yacht Club. He says he spent the night out on the point surveying the conditions.
“We were up over 70 to 75 knots. I noticed the waves were coming over the brake wall more and more gradually throughout the night, and in the morning, it was so bad it was coming right over, and the water level came right up to the clubhouse,” said Webb.
Fortunately, the club’s preparation paid off and Webb says none of the boats were damaged.
Many homes along the coastline experienced water damage due to strong storm surge created by Fiona's force.
Kathryn Stratton is grateful water only entered her shed since her family boarded up their summer cottage ahead of the storm. However, she’s now worried about what future storms could bring.
"We need a climate adaptation plan. This storm, in my opinion, was the biggest -- bigger than Dorian -- and the next one will be bigger with the climate emergency that’s happening,” said Stratton.
As of 6 p.m. Sunday, more than 12,000 New Brunswickers were still without power due to post-tropical storm Fiona.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Body of missing woman reportedly swept out to sea in N.L. recovered: RCMP
The body of a missing 73-year-old woman has been recovered after police in Newfoundland received a report she had been swept out to sea after a wave struck her home during post-tropical storm Fiona.
One person dead after historic Fiona sweeps Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island is reporting at least one death following an historic storm that forced thousands into the dark and caused extensive damage across the island.
Fiona’s destruction laid bare in video showing homes washed away in Newfoundland
A shocking video shows the devastating impact of post-tropical storm Fiona on the town of Isle aux Morts, N.L., as the sea overtakes land and scatters wood, tires and boats across the beach.
Ukraine receives U.S. air defence system
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Ukraine had received sophisticated air defence systems from the United States.
Russia's call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness
Russia's rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its 'army is not able to fight,' Ukraine's president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up.
Despite warming temperatures, Arctic lakes are disappearing – here's why
According to new research, 82 per cent of the Arctic has gotten drier over the last 20 years and the reason why could come as a surprise.
How age is a big factor for immigration applicants to Canada
Canada is credited for having one of the world’s most immigrant-friendly policies, but a CTVNews.ca analysis finds the criteria used to prioritize applicants based on age leaves many at a disadvantage.
Storm chaser: Powerful hurricanes are not just an American phenomenon
Out of 24 hurricanes Mark Robinson, a meteorologist, has tracked, post-tropical storm Fiona was the most intense Canadian hurricane he’s seen and he’s warning these storms are not just American phenomena.
After the storm: residents of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec survey damage
A day after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction through Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, residents of a coastal town in western Newfoundland continued to pick through wreckage strewn across their community, easily the most damaged area in the region.
Toronto
-
Ontario's first diverging diamond interchange opens Monday
Ontario's first-ever diverging diamond interchange will open to drivers Monday morning.
-
Toronto charity questions why feds chose only one aid agency to match Fiona donations
A Toronto charity with expertise in disaster relief is questioning why the federal government is offering to match donations to just one registered charity providing relief in the aftermath of tropical storm Fiona.
-
'We haven’t found a shoe, a wallet, or a hat': Search for elderly Toronto man approaches 3-month mark
The search for elderly Toronto man Antonio Madeira is now almost at the three-month mark.
Calgary
-
Calgary Church will repaint its doors following consultation with Indigenous communities
Calgary’s Grace Presbyterian Church was one of nearly a dozen churches in the city vandalized with red paint last year, following the discovery of unmarked graves across the country containing the remains of children who attended residential schools.
-
'Firehall Baby' has chance reunion with the Cochrane man who delivered her
A Calgary woman is calling a chance reunion with the man who delivered her "fate."
-
O'kosi explores the ripple effect of signing Treaty 7 in 1877
There's no Blackfoot word for cousins.
Montreal
-
Police investigating Brossard apartment fire deaths of mother and children as triple homicide
A mother and her two children were killed Sunday morning following an apartment fire in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore. Longueuil police (SPAL) are now investigating the incident as a triple-homicide.
-
Quebec safety minister visits storm-beaten Magdalen Islands
Quebec Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault flew to the Magdalen Islands Sunday morning to see the extend of the damage left in the wake of post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
'We saw what happened in Ontario': Quebecers urged to vote in provincial election
An incumbent premier and his party sail through an election campaign as a fragmented opposition vies to capture the attention of voters in the absence of a central rallying issue or tide-turning missteps.
Edmonton
-
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
-
Showcasing Tibetan culture at fundraiser bazaar
Edmontonians have the chance to experience Tibetan culture over the weekend at a fundraising bazaar for the Gaden Samten Ling Tibetan Buddhist Meditation Society.
-
'I don't want giving to hurt': Edmonton Food Bank seeks donations of any size as demand soars
Bags of food donations were picked up around the city over the day for the Edmonton Food Bank's (EFB) annual food drive, which comes as the demand for services reaches record highs.
Northern Ontario
-
The annual Hike for Hospice event took place in Sudbury
The annual Hike for Hospice event took place throughout the afternoon on Sunday. People gathered in memory of their family and friends who have passed away at the hospice, while raising some much needed funds.
-
North Bay Regional Health Centre Walk/Run raises over $100,000
Nearly 400 participants either ran or walked 1 mile, 5km, 6km or 10km in support of North Bay Regional Health Centre.
-
Commission to hold public hearings on federal riding boundary changes
Time is running out to stop the proposed federal riding boundary changes in northern Ontario.
London
-
Public asked to avoid Meaford Marina for police investigation
Grey Bruce OPP are asking the public to avoid the Meaford Marina Sunday due to an ongoing police investigation involving a submerged vehicle. It is currently unknown if anyone is inside the vehicle.
-
Workplace injury sends one to hospital in Huron County, OPP investigating
OPP are investigating Sunday after a hydro worker suffered life-threatening injuries after being electrocuted just east of Wingham, Ont.
-
Collision on Highway 401 claims one life early Sunday morning
A two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Thames Centre, Ont. claimed the life of one person in the early morning hours of Sunday, according to OPP. The westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Elgin Road have since been reopened.
Winnipeg
-
Gas prices jump at some pumps in Winnipeg
Gas prices have jumped by around 20 cents at some pumps in Winnipeg.
-
Image of stolen SUV released after violent carjacking in Norwood East
Winnipeg police have released an image of an SUV that was stolen from an elderly woman during a violent carjacking in Norwood East.
-
'You don't know until you try': Winnipeg artist still painting at age 90
A Winnipeg painter is still sharing her passion with others after decades in the field.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa residents rally in solidarity with Iranians over woman's death
The death of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who died while in the custody of the morality police after being detained for allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely, sparked outrage in Ottawa's Iranian community.
-
OPP officer injured after cruiser rammed during traffic stop
Ontario Provincial Police say an officer was airlifted to an Ottawa hospital after being rammed during a traffic stop.
-
Here's how much you need to earn to afford a home in Ottawa
A new report from RateHub.ca shows that homebuyers will need to be making at least $129,980 to meet the requirements to obtain a mortgage for the average priced home in the capital, with a 20 per cent down payment.
Saskatoon
-
Tim Hortons sprinkle donut campaign in Sask. will support James Smith Cree Nation community fund
From Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, the Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut Campaign in Saskatchewan will help support the James Smith Cree Nation Community Fund as well as Indigenous organizations such as the Orange Shirt Society.
-
One person dead after historic Fiona sweeps Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island is reporting at least one death following an historic storm that forced thousands into the dark and caused extensive damage across the island.
-
Saskatchewan Police Memorial Ride to Remember ends in Regina
Members of various police services in Saskatchewan took part in this year’s “Ride to Remember,” an annual bike ride in memory of those lost in the line of duty.
Vancouver
-
'Finding Easter eggs': Vancouver history teacher compiling local film history on YouTube
Since August, Chris Banks has been cutting together compilations of scenes from movies shot in Vancouver and posting them on his YouTube channel alongside facts and history about the locations captured on film.
-
Police say alcohol was a factor in driver running over man at Kelowna homeless camp
Police in Kelowna say they have arrested a driver who ran over a man at a homeless encampment in the city overnight.
-
Surrey, B.C., nurse suspended 4 months for performing 'religious ritual' on client
A Surrey nurse has had his registration suspended for four months for performing "a religious ritual" on a client without informed consent.
Regina
-
Tim Hortons sprinkle donut campaign in Sask. will support James Smith Cree Nation community fund
From Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, the Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut Campaign in Saskatchewan will help support the James Smith Cree Nation Community Fund as well as Indigenous organizations such as the Orange Shirt Society.
-
One person dead after historic Fiona sweeps Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island is reporting at least one death following an historic storm that forced thousands into the dark and caused extensive damage across the island.
-
Saskatchewan Police Memorial Ride to Remember ends in Regina
Members of various police services in Saskatchewan took part in this year’s “Ride to Remember,” an annual bike ride in memory of those lost in the line of duty.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria debuts first neighbourhood EV fast charging station
The City of Victoria has opened its first neighbourhood electric vehicle fast charging station as part of a program to expand green infrastructure across the city.
-
Road closures, temporary surveillance cameras planned for law enforcement memorial
Victoria police will close roads and install temporary surveillance cameras in the vicinity of the provincial legislature Sunday as officers from around the province gather for the annual Law Enforcement Memorial.
-
Police say alcohol was a factor in driver running over man at Kelowna homeless camp
Police in Kelowna say they have arrested a driver who ran over a man at a homeless encampment in the city overnight.