HALIFAX -- Police across the Maritimes are warning residents that 911 calls are not getting through due to a technical issue with phone lines.

The RCMP in Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, Halifax Regional Police, Fredericton Police Force, Saint John Police Force, Miramichi Police Force and Bathurst Police Force are among the departments affected by the issue.

The police departments have provided alternate phone numbers residents can call to report emergencies. They are urging residents to call those lines to report emergencies only and to refrain from making non-emergency calls at this time.

The New Brunswick RCMP and Halifax Regional Police have requested that an alert be sent out.

Bell Aliant tweeted that it is “experiencing a network issue impacting wireless and landline voice services for some customers in Atlantic Canada.”

We are currently experiencing a network issue impacting wireless and landline voice services for some customers in Atlantic Canada. Our team is investigating and we’ll update as soon as possible. — Bell Aliant (@Bell_Aliant) July 22, 2020

The company is investigating and says it will provide an update as soon as possible.

This is a developing story. More to come.