The search for a missing Kentville, N.S., man has been called off.

Joshawa Bentley, 29, was last seen leaving the Kings Arms Pub around 10:30 p.m. on March 23.

Valley Search and Rescue, along with RCMP K9 units, a Department of Natural Resources helicopter, and firefighters from Kentville and New Minas, searched the air, ground, and water for the missing man last week.

The Kentville Police Service says the search has been unsuccessful and they are calling it off at this time.

However, they say the investigation into Bentley’s disappearance is ongoing.

Bentley is described as a white male with a beard. He is six-foot-one inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

He has several tattoos, including a hand print on his chest, a deer head on the back of his right shoulder, and “Sometimes you have to go through Hell to get to Heaven” on his right forearm.

Bentley was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, a red and black checkered flannel shirt, and jeans.

Anyone with information about Bentley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kentville Police Service.