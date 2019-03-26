

CTV Atlantic





An extensive search is underway in the Kentville area for a man reported missing on the weekend.

The Kentville Police Service says 29-year-old Joshawa Bentley was last seen leaving the Kings Arms Pub around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Valley Search and Rescue, along with RCMP K9 units, a Department of Natural Resources helicopter, and firefighters from Kentville and New Minas, have been assisting in the search.

Search crews were continuing their efforts Tuesday.

Bentley is described as a white male with a beard. He is six-foot-one inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

He has several tattoos, including a hand print on his chest, a deer head on the back of his right shoulder, and “Sometimes you have to go through Hell to get to Heaven” on his right forearm.

Bentley was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, a red and black checkered flannel shirt, and jeans.

Anyone with information about Bentley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kentville Police Service.