Police continue searching for missing 72-year-old man in New Brunswick
The search for a missing 72-year-old man continues in New Brunswick as police follow up on new information related to the man’s disappearance.
Lucien Dubois was reported missing from Sunny Corner, N.B., on Sunday afternoon, after he was last seen on Friday.
Police say Dubois expressed intent to travel back to his home in Quebec via Route 108 and was subsequently reported missing to police two days later.
The Sunny Corner RCMP has obtained video surveillance footage that confirms Dubois was seen at the Irving gas station in Sunny Corner around 3 p.m. on Friday.
Officers have also been in contact with a Pokemouche resident who says they interacted with an elderly man matching Dubois’ description and driving a Nissan Sentra at their residence on Highway 11.
Police and Dubois’ family are concerned for his well-being, particularly due to a medical condition that may cause Dubois to become disoriented.
Police say Dubois is five feet five inches tall and approximately 150 pounds. He is bald and has hazel eyes. Dubois was last seen wearing a black hoodie and short pants.
The Sunny Corner RCMP have released images from the gas station surveillance footage recorded on Friday to help the public identify and locate Dubois.
Dubois is believed to be driving his vehicle, a grey 2010 Nissan Sentra with a Quebec licence plate number G6L 2N5.
Anyone with information on Dubois’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Sunny Corner RCMP at 506-843-9400.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate
The FBI searched former U.S. president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday.
Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73
Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, who was best known for playing Sandy in the film 'Grease,' has died at the age of 73, according to her husband.
RCMP has been using spyware tools for years and in more cases than previously reported, MPs told
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and senior RCMP officers are defending the national police force's years-long and previously undisclosed use of spyware—capable of remotely accessing cell phone and computer microphones, cameras and other data—as part of dozens of major investigations.
Saskatoon woman who had been reported missing faces charges in U.S., Canada
Saskatoon police say a woman who had been reported missing is facing charges in the United States related to unauthorized use of identification and in Canada related to parental abduction and public mischief.
$1.4B in uncashed cheques sitting in CRA's coffers -- how to check if you're owed money
The Canada Revenue Agency says it will be sending e-notifications about uncashed cheques to 25,000 Canadians this month.
4 Muslim men were killed in Albuquerque. Here's what we know about them
After ambush-style shootings of three Muslim men and the recent killing of a fourth in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Muslim community in the city is on edge and fearful.
Liberals planning temporary solution to dental care promise: CP sources
Sources close to the government's proposed $5.3 billion dental care program say the Liberals are planning a temporary solution that involves giving money directly to patients in order to keep their promise to the NDP while they work on a more permanent answer.
Bill Graham, ex-interim Liberal leader and post-9/11 foreign affairs minister, dies
Condolences from Canadian politicians past and present poured out Monday as they learned about the death of Bill Graham, who served as foreign affairs minister when the country decided against joining the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003.
Toronto
-
Two workers remain trapped after trench collapses at Ajax, Ont. construction site
Four workers have been injured in a trench collapse at a construction site in Ajax.
-
Ontario hospitals plan to uphold COVID-19 vaccine policies amid 'crisis' staffing shortages
Ontario hospitals are upholding their mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies for employees as staff shortages mount to a 'crisis' with more emergency departments temporarily closing over the weekend.
-
Residents north of Toronto furious after city allows 'monster' home to be built
A home under construction in Richmond Hill -- which is nearly twice as tall as the others on the street -- has heightened concerns among residents.
Calgary
-
Alberta defence lawyers take job action to protest legal aid underfunding
Defence lawyers in Alberta will not be taking on certain legal aid cases over the next two weeks to push the government to correct what they call “perpetual underfunding” of the system.
-
Calgary man charged with murdering roommate after dispute: police
Calgary police have laid charges in a brutal assault last month that resulted in a man's death, saying the victim and the accused were roommates.
-
Lost bear turns up in Airdrie back yard Monday
Residents of the Airdrie neighbourhood of Sagewood can go outside again after a lost bear was found Monday.
Montreal
-
Police open homicide investigation after man's body found in Montreal recycling bin
Montreal police say the discovery of a man's body in a recycling bin in the city's east end Monday morning is now considered a homicide.
-
Montreal mayor requests independent investigation into cancellation of Pride parade
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante has requested an independent investigation into the abrupt cancellation of the Montreal Pride parade Sunday after meeting with festival organizers Monday evening.
-
Coroner orders public inquiry into Montreal shooting deaths
Quebec's chief coroner has ordered a public inquiry into the shooting deaths of three people, as well as that of the alleged gunman, following a killing spree last week in the Montreal area.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after police shooting northeast of Edmonton
One person is dead and a second is in critical condition after a police shooting northeast of Edmonton on Monday.
-
Canada slips past Sweden 4-3 in pre-world junior test
Canada scored three unanswered goals in the first period, including one on the power play, and went on to defeat Sweden 4-3 on Monday in the final exhibition tune-up before Tuesday's start of the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship at Rogers Place.
-
'Very concerning': Camrose casino wants to move to southeast Edmonton
Residents in southeast Edmonton are concerned after finding out that a casino could soon be relocating to their neighbourhood.
Northern Ontario
-
New film studio coming to the Sault
A Toronto area developer and film producer has some big plans for a historic building in downtown Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Laurentian University staff union to take LU administrators to court
One of Laurentian University's biggest unions is considering taking some members of the university's administration to court.
-
This year's Kagawong History Day highlights major Canadian shipwreck
After a two-year hiatus, Kagawong History Day returns Aug. 11 focusing on Canada’s Empress of Ireland shipwreck.
London
-
London business owner in a coma, intensive care after falling off bicycle
Ali Azizi, owner of Smiley's Pizzeria, is in a coma after falling off his bike this past weekend in the city’s north end.
-
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate
The FBI searched former U.S. president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday.
-
'PTSD and mental anguish': Civil suit launched after fiery crash death of St. Thomas, Ont. woman
Every night between four and five in the morning, Bob Reid wakes up crying. The musician is still traumatized after witnessing a fatal crash in October 2020 on Highbury Avenue, between St. Thomas and London, Ont., which claimed the life of Cindy Devine.
Winnipeg
-
Hockey Manitoba wants improvements at Hockey Canada but is confident in current leadership, executive director says
Provincial and territorial hockey federations, including Hockey Manitoba, are calling on Hockey Canada to do more to address its handling of sexual assault allegations in London, Ont. in 2018.
-
Mother convicted of killing Phoenix Sinclair granted escorted outings from prison
A Manitoba woman who abused and killed her daughter in one of the province's most notorious crimes has been granted escorted temporary absences from prison.
-
E. coli counts at West Grand Beach prompt advisory signs
The provincial government has posted advisory signs at West Grand Beach due to E. coli counts briefly going above safe levels last week.
Ottawa
-
Lack of compensation for cancelled flights adding to travellers' frustration
The travel chaos at airports is more than just flight delays and cancellations. Now passengers are getting rejected by Air Canada for compensation.
-
Full Ottawa LRT line to be closed early 10 days this month for track maintenance
Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT will be closing early on a total of 10 days this month as crews perform maintenance on the tracks, with reduced service planned on parts of the line for two other nights.
-
Bus trip cancellations expected to continue this week, OC Transpo warns
OC Transpo is advising customers to prepare for more bus trip cancellations today and this week, as the transit service deals with a staffing shortage caused by summer vacations and sick leave absences.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
-
Saskatoon mother who disappeared with son faces charges in U.S., Canada
A Saskatoon woman will face charges in the U.S. and Canada after she allegedly transported her son illegally across the border.
-
Saskatoon rally shows support for missing mom found in U.S. with son
On Sunday evening, people gathered at Kiwanis Memorial Park to show their support for Dawn Walker and her seven-year-old son.
Vancouver
-
B.C. wildfire evacuees help out the crews protecting their homes
The BC Wildfire Service says it is using a combination of tools to control a blaze on the outskirts of the southern Okanagan region.
-
B.C. doctor asks for $125 monthly retainer fee, re-igniting health-care debate
A family physician in Victoria is asking patients for a monthly fee of $125 to access enhanced services such as longer appointments and home visits – re-igniting debate about British Columbians' access to health-care.
-
Air conditioning is a necessity as extreme heat events become more common: B.C. advocates
Whether it's through misting stations, air-conditioned public spaces or parks with shady trees, there are plenty of ways to keep cool outside, but options are limited for those at home and not everyone is equipped to beat the heat.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
-
Sask. NDP call for policy changes following alleged abuse at Legacy Christian Academy
Premier Scott Moe has said government oversight of independent schools may be stepped up following alleged of physical and verbal abuse against students by staff at the Legacy Christian Academy (LCA).
-
Regina woman charged with abduction, kidnapping following Amber Alert incident
A Regina woman is facing three charges including abduction and kidnapping after an Amber Alert was issued for a two-year-old child on Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
Roosters likely abandoned at Greater Victoria park rescued by community members
A Saanich, B.C., woman is in search of a sanctuary for 10 roosters that she helped rescue from a South Island park.
-
Mill Bay home destroyed, man suffers burns in fire
One man suffered burns and smoke inhalation after a house fire in Mill Bay, B.C., on Saturday.
-
Warrant issued for man after break-in, sexual assault on Vancouver Island
RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a man after a break-in and sexual assault in Nanoose Bay, B.C.