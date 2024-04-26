Financial assistance programs approved in N.B. following December, February storms

The New Brunswick government says it has approved disaster financial assistance programs related to two storms this past winter.

The programs are designed to help people, small businesses, not-for-profit organizations and local governments with storm-related property damage.

An intense low-pressure system on Dec. 18 and 19, 2023, brought winds to the region that gusted above 100 km/h for some areas, as well as heavy rain, and record-setting high temperatures.

The storm knocked out power to more than 129,000 at its peak.

Elevated water levels along the coast and significant damage were also reported.

Another storm on Feb. 28 and 29 brought heavy rain, thousands of power outages, infrastructure damage, as well and significant flooding, especially in the Sussex area.

The New Brunswick government says disaster financial assistance is not a replacement for insurance and only covers eligible uninsurable losses.

“It assists in covering only the basic costs of essential items. Camps, cottages, boats, cars, trailers and yard cleanup are not eligible. Residents should contact their insurance provider for details about their coverage before applying,” reads a provincial news release.

The province says details on how to apply for disaster financial assistance will be announced soon.

“We are unveiling the assistance programs at this time to help individuals, businesses and communities in their recovery efforts,” said Public Safety Minister Kris Austin in the release. “I applaud the swift actions of all involved, including first responders, local government leaders, volunteers and members of the community, whose efforts played a significant role in keeping everyone safe.”

New Brunswickers affected by storms are being reminded to:

contact their insurance companies immediately to report damage

take photos of damage to their homes or properties

keep receipts of any repairs and replacement purchases

log the number of hours of work undertaken for residents who are cleaning their own properties, or family members or those who have assisted in the cleanup of their property

