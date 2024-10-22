Police continue to investigate disappearance of man last seen in Halifax 40 years ago

Police continue to investigate the disappearance of Ian David MacKeigan who went missing in Halifax 40 years ago.

MacKeigan was reported missing on Oct. 25, 1984. He was 21-years old at the time of his disappearance.

Police say MacKeigan was last seen by a family member on Oct. 22 when he left his residence on Manor Lane in Halifax in a red 1978 Plymouth Horizon TC3 hatchback.

According to Halifax Regional Police, MacKeigan told the family member that he was going to meet some friends, possibly at the former Palace nightclub on Brunswick Street, but never showed up. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Before his disappearance, MacKeigan had graduated from a welding course in Sydney, N.S. He moved to Halifax in July 1984 and was employed in his trade for two weeks before he was reported missing.

Investigators believe there are people who have information about MacKeigan's disappearance.

"It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation into Ian’s disappearance," reads a news release from Halifax Regional Police.

MacKeigan's case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person/persons responsible for specified major unsolved crimes.

Police are asking anyone with information about MacKeigan's disappearance to contact them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

