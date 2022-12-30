Police continue to investigate disappearance of Zachery Lefave two years later

The Nova Scotia RCMP says it continues to investigate the disappearance of Zachery Lefave, who has been missing for two years.

Lefave, 21, of Hebron, N.S., was last seen walking on Highway 334 in Plymouth, N.S., on Jan.1, 2021 around 12:15 a.m.

Police say he was talking on a phone at the time.

Local Ground Search and Rescue teams conducted extensive searches in the area at the time of his disappearance, but could not find Lefave and the search was suspended.

Since then, investigators say they have followed up on numerous tips and information on Lefave’s disappearance continues to come in.

Police are now asking for information from anyone who may have picked up a man after 12 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021 near Hattie Lane and Highway 334 in Plymouth.

Lefave is described as white, five-foot-nine and 175 pounds, with brown facial hair, brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a hat, plaid shirt and boxer shorts.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Lefave’s disappearance to call the Southwest Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit at (902) 365-3120 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).