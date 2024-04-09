Police continue to search for suspect accused of N.S. man’s 2021 death

The Nova Scotia RCMP says it continues to search for a 29-year-old man charged with second-degree murder three years ago.

Valdo Pauyo was charged in connection with the July 2021 death of a man that happened at a home on Glooscap Drive in Millbrook.

Police found a 42-year-old Sipekne'katik man at the scene who was deceased.

His death was later ruled a homicide and he was identified as Douglas “Bert” Knockwood.

Police say Pauyo, who is originally from Montreal, fled Nova Scotia after Knockwood’s death.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest in December 2021.

The RCMP says it has received information that indicates Pauyo has changed his appearance since leaving Nova Scotia.

“Pauyo may have removed his dreadlocks and cut his hair shorter,” says Const. Dominic Laflamme, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in a news release.

The last description of Pauyo says is around five-foot-eight, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Pauyo has also gone by the name “C.J.”

Anyone who sees Pauyo is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police at 902-896-5060 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

