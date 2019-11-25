HALIFAX -- Police found the car of a missing 69-year-old Cape Breton man on Sunday afternoon.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the vehicle belonging to Allister MacNeil was spotted from the air.

"Both the Civilian Air Search and Rescue Association and Department of Natural Resources lent aircraft and spotters to search efforts this weekend," Cape Breton Regional Police said in a news release. "They saw a vehicle in a heavily wooded area near Loch Lomond and provided access for officers to approach the area and confirm the license plate and that the vehicle was MacNeil’s."

Police did not find MacNeil in the vehicle or in a search of the surrounding area. The pilots and spotters in the aircraft continued searching until dark and were unable to find MacNeil.

"There is nothing to indicate that MacNeil has met with foul play," the news release said.

Police said they planned to bring K-9 and forensic identification units to the area on Monday for a thorough search.

MacNeil, who lives on Morrison Road in the Sydney area, has not been seen since Nov. 6

Anyone with information on Allister’s whereabouts, or who has seen his vehicle – a blue 2018 Ford Escape bearing license plate EEB154 – is asked to please contact Cape Breton Regional Police at 902-563-5151or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.