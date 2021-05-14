Advertisement
Police identify body found in Saint John
Published Friday, May 14, 2021 8:57AM ADT
The body of 27-year-old Courtney MacKenzie was found on Victoria Street late Tuesday afternoon.
Share:
HALIFAX -- Police in New Brunswick have identified the body of a woman discovered earlier this week in the North End of Saint John.
The body of 27-year-old Courtney MacKenzie was found on Victoria Street late Tuesday afternoon.
Autopsy results are still pending and the investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding her death.
Mackenzie was reported missing to the Saint John Police Force on Saturday, May 8.