Police in southeastern New Brunswick investigate homicide in Petit-Cap

-- Police in southeastern New Brunswick are asking for the public's help as they investigate a homicide in the village of Petit-Cap.

The RCMP in Shediac say officers were dispatched to investigate a break-and-enter at a residence on Route 950 on Wednesday morning just before 1 a.m.

Inside the residence, they found the body of 55-year-old Nicholas Trenholm.

The Mounties say they believe two men were involved in the man's death, but they fled the scene before police arrived.

Investigators did not provide descriptions of the suspects.

Police are looking for anyone who may have video footage or who witnessed suspicious activity in the area late Tuesday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2021.