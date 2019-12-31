HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police is investigating following a collision on Tuesday night, which resulted in a power pole being severed and power lines being dropped.

On Tuesday, at around 8:48 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle collision on Windmill Road in Dartmouth.

Police say Windmill Road at Fernhill Drive is expected to be closed to traffic in both directions for most of the night while repairs are made.

Police have taken the driver of the vehicle into custody and note charges are expected.

The investigation continues.