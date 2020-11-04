HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery at a Dartmouth gas station late Tuesday night.

Police say at 10:20 p.m. on Nov. 3, officers responded to a robbery call at the Irving service station on 200 Waverley Rd.

Police say a lone male entered the store and demanded cash from the clerk. He made off with an amount of cash and fled toward the 111 Highway.

No weapon was seen and the employee was not harmed.

The suspect was described as a man in his mid 30’s, 6-feet tall, and thin to medium build, wearing dark pants and a dark blue hoodie.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.