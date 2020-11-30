HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are currently on scene after a dead body was reportedly discovered on the street during Monday morning traffic.

At 7:28 a.m., police said they were redirecting traffic at the intersection of Robie St. and Lady Hammond Rd. in north end Halifax.

Thirty minutes later, police revealed they were investigating ‘what was reported as a deceased person outside and near the intersection’.

There are no other details at this time. Police remain on scene and traffic is being redirected.