Halifax RCMP are investigating after several reports were received of shots fired in the community of North Preston, N.S. early Wednesday morning.

Police say just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 27, officers responded to reports of shots fired.

RCMP initially warned the public to remain in their residences and stay away from the area, but have since said that is not required.

Police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story, more to come.