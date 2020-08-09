HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that happened at an Esso Service Station in Halifax Sunday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery at the service station located at 7151 Chebucto Road at 6:40 a.m.

When police arrived, they learned a man entered the station and threatened the male employee with a knife.

The employee was not injured.

Police say the suspect left with cigarettes and the till drawer that contained an undisclosed amount of money, which he placed in a box he was carrying.

The suspect got into the passenger side of a black 4-door Ford Focus, which left the parking lot in an unknown direction, according to police.

The robbery suspect is described as a white man, with grey hair, 5’5’’ in height, 165-175 lbs, between the ages of 40 to 50-years-old. Police say he was wearing a grey hoodie with the hood pulled up, a black mask, black sunglasses, blue shorts with black stripes and a white Nike logo, black high-top sneakers, and white sock.

The driver of the suspect vehicle is described as a white man, with a beard, wearing a dark ball cap. Police describe him as being younger than the suspect who committed the robbery.

Several police units, along with the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division, are actively searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident, or the identity of the suspects, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.