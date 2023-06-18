Police investigate shooting in Dartmouth

Police have not released additional details about a shooting in Dartmouth on Saturday.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a report around 5:18 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Lahey Road and Catherine Street.

Police say no one was injured but the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

According to police, there is no immediate risk to public safety, but asked people to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crimestoppers.