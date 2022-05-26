Police investigating a report of 'multiple shots fired' in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a report of "multiple shots fired" in a neighbourhood in Dartmouth, N.S.

Police responded to the area of Roleika Drive and Churchill Court at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of "multiple shots" fired.

As of 7 p.m., police, along with members of the General Investigation Section (GIS), remained on the scene. Members of the HRP Forensic Identification Section were also processing the scene at that time.

A portion of the street was closed off to traffic to allow police to conduct their investigation.

No injuries were reported as of 6:44 p.m.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (902) 490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).