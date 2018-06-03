

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating after an armed robbery in Dartmouth early Sunday resulted in cash and marijuana being stolen from a residence.

Police say they received a call just after midnight of a robbery on Windward Ave. in Dartmouth.

Four suspects wearing masks entered the home via an unlocked door. One had a handgun, and one had a knife.

The suspects obtained a quantity of money and marijuana and fled the area via a vehicle. No description of the vehicle is available.

Police say this is not believed to be a random act. There were four adults in the residence at the time of the robbery. None of the victims were injured.

Numerous police units checked the area, but were unable to locate and suspects and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.