Police say a woman is dead and a man is in hospital following a single-vehicle collision near North Sydney, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the crashed happened on Highway 125, near exit 3, around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the vehicle was travelling east when the driver lost control of the car, which then left the highway and overturned.

The male driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A female passenger – a 39-year-old woman from North Sydney - was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Highway 125 was closed to traffic between Johnson Road and Seaview Drive for much of the day.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.



