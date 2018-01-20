

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police say the suspicious death of a 42-year-old man in Dartmouth has been ruled a homicide.

Officers responded to the call of a man in medical distress at an apartment located in the 0-100 block Pinecrest Drive around 4:25 p.m. Friday.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say based on an autopsy conducted Saturday, the medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide and identified the victim as Derek Miles of Dartmouth.

The investigation, led by the Homicide Unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification officers is ongoing.

Officers remain on the scene and anticipate they will be into the night Saturday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.