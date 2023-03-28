Police investigating suspicious fire in Clyde River, N.S.
Investigators with the Barrington RCMP are asking for the public’s help to solve a suspicious fire that began Monday afternoon at a home on Browns Pit Road in Clyde River, N.S.
First responders were alerted to the fire at 3:34 p.m. Police say the fire caused extensive damage to the home.
The fire has been determined to be suspicious in nature and investigators are working with the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal to find out how the fire began.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Barrington RCMP at 902-637-2325.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Liberals to go after predatory lending in today's budget, invest in dental care plan
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to table a federal budget in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, which a federal source says will include plans to go after predatory lending and more details on dental care as part of a pitch to make life more affordable.
Nearly all Canadian adults had COVID antibodies for about half of 2022, most through previous infection: survey
A newly released survey finds nearly all Canadian adults had antibodies against COVID-19 for about half of 2022, with most acquiring them through a previous infection.
Who was uphill? Gwyneth Paltrow trial spotlights skier code
Gwyneth Paltrow's highly publicized ski collision trial is shining a spotlight on the unspoken rules that govern behaviour on the slopes. Testimony over the last six days has repeatedly touched on skier's etiquette -- especially sharing contact information after a collision, and ski turn radiuses -- in what experts have said is the most high-profile ski collision trial in recent history.
Young children, the head of their school and its custodian. These are the victims of the Nashville school shooting
Another American community is reeling after a shooter killed three 9-year-olds and three adults at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville. These are the three children and three adults whose lives were taken by the shooter.
Nashville police release chilling security camera footage of suspected school shooter
Nashville police have released security camera footage of a suspected shooter entering the private Christian elementary school. The shooting claimed the lives of three children, all aged nine, and three adults.
For the first time in years, researchers have identified a new susceptibility gene for breast cancer: study
A new gene connected to hereditary breast cancer susceptibility has been identified in what researchers are calling a landmark study.
Republicans, Democrats spar on Capitol Hill over Canada-U.S. migration 'crisis'
Republicans and Democrats are doing battle today over what one side calls a "crisis" of illegal immigration at the Canada-U.S. border.
Family sues Hamilton, Ont. school board after 5-year-old girl loses part of finger in alleged bullying incident
The mother of a five-year-old girl said her daughter was allegedly bullied so badly she was left with a partially amputated finger from an incident in the washroom.
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
Toronto
-
Family sues Hamilton, Ont. school board after 5-year-old girl loses part of finger in alleged bullying incident
The mother of a five-year-old girl said her daughter was allegedly bullied so badly she was left with a partially amputated finger from an incident in the washroom.
-
Man wanted after 15-year-old attacked in 'unprovoked' incident at Toronto subway station
Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in an apparent unprovoked attack on a teenager at Bathurst Station last week.
-
5 planets will align across the night sky tonight. How to see them in Ontario
Five planets will form a line across the evening sky just after sunset on Tuesday. Here are some tips for viewing the alignment and where best to see them in Ontario:
Calgary
-
Teen girl shot and killed in northeast Calgary
A teenage girl was shot and killed in northeast Calgary community of Martindale on Tuesday.
-
'A miracle': Advocate says help being planned for victims of Calgary house explosion
A leader in Calgary's South Sudanese community says efforts will be made to provide financial help to 10 people seriously injured in a house explosion.
-
High-tech, year-round sustainable farming comes to Cochrane, Alta.
A high-tech farm near Cochrane, west of Calgary, is producing thousands of heads of lettuce, and other vegetables every week, even in the darkest and coldest days of winter.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police identify 6th and 7th victims of Old Montreal fire, both 18 years old
Montreal police say they have identified two more victims found in the rubble of a fire in Old Montreal 12 days ago. Charlie Lacroix and Walid Belkhala , both 18, are the sixth and seventh victims of the fire.
-
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
-
Mark Weightman returns as president/CEO of the Montreal Alouettes
Mark Weightman is back as president and chief executive officer of the Montreal Alouettes. The club announced Weightman's appointment Tuesday. He will take office April 11.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Energy Regulator to launch third-party probe of Kearl oilsands tailings leak
The Alberta Energy Regulator says it will launch an independent investigation into the tailings leak at Imperial Oil's Kearl oilsands mine.
-
Man still in hospital after police-involved shooting in Red Deer
Alberta's police watchdog has released more information about an incident at a Red Deer Walmart in which a man who had been reported missing in Calgary was shot by police.
-
Slain Edmonton officers Jordan and Ryan remembered at procession, regimental funeral
Family and friends of two police officers who were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute gathered in downtown Edmonton Monday to say goodbye to their loved ones.
Northern Ontario
-
One dead, one injured in MR55 crash between pickup, tanker
The driver of a pickup truck, a 47-year-old woman, has died after a crash with a tanker on MR55 in the Greater Sudbury community of Lively on Tuesday morning, police say.
-
Nashville police release chilling security camera footage of suspected school shooter
Nashville police have released security camera footage of a suspected shooter entering the private Christian elementary school. The shooting claimed the lives of three children, all aged nine, and three adults.
-
Family sues Hamilton, Ont. school board after 5-year-old girl loses part of finger in alleged bullying incident
The mother of a five-year-old girl said her daughter was allegedly bullied so badly she was left with a partially amputated finger from an incident in the washroom.
London
-
Toddler considered 'incredibly lucky' after cinderblock thrown through London, Ont. bedroom window
A London toddler is fortunate to have avoided serious injury after a giant cinderblock came through her bedroom window in the middle of the night. Around 4 a.m. on March 26, Riiver was sleeping with her head right under the front window of her home on Emerson Avenue.
-
Single-vehicle crash north east of London
Drivers north east of London may run into some traffic problems on Tuesday. A single-vehicle collision resulted in a truck ending up on its side in a ditch in the area of Valley View Road and Thorndale Road.
-
Teens arrested after armed robbery in London
Two London teens are charged after an armed robbery over the weekend, according to police. On Saturday, a youth made arrangements to meet a previous employer in a parking lot on Southdale Road east around 11 p.m.
Winnipeg
-
'It was my responsibility': Manitoba girl saves siblings from destructive house fire
A 12-year-old Manitoba girl is being hailed a hero after saving her two younger brothers from a house fire.
-
Murder charge laid following fatal apartment fire
A 26-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman following an apartment fire in January.
-
Race tightens in Manitoba election as PCs gain more support: poll
The race for the upcoming Manitoba provincial election is starting to tighten, according to a new poll.
Ottawa
-
Fatal fire in Kanata
One person is dead after an early morning fire in Kanata, while another person is being treated for smoke inhalation after being rescued from the burning home by a bystander who spotted the fire while driving to the gym.
-
Freeland's budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians, here's what else to expect Tuesday
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time 'grocery rebate' for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
-
8,000 patients will soon be without a family doctor as six doctors retire in Kingston, Ont.
Six family physicians at the Frontenac Medical Associates clinic are set to retire this spring, leaving 8,000 Kingston, Ont. residents without a doctor.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police on scene of standoff in Mount Royal neighbourhood
The Saskatoon police are on the scene of an apparent standoff in the Mount Royal neighbourhood this morning.
-
Sask. woman gets thousands in credit card charges after hackers lock her out of Facebook page
An Outlook woman has been locked out of her online business’ Facebook page for months and she says she’s starting to lose hope.
-
Here's when it might feel like spring in Sask.
It will be a while longer before Saskatchewan feels the spring thaw, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Vancouver
-
Left with reasonable doubt, B.C. judge finds man not guilty of sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter
A B.C. man has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend's daughter nearly a decade ago, when the girl would have been just eight years old.
-
Small memorial set up for Vancouver stabbing victim outside Starbucks
A small memorial has been set up outside a Starbucks in downtown Vancouver where a 37-year-old man was fatally stabbed in front of his wife and daughter Sunday.
-
'Hairdressers feel this heartbreak right away': Vancouver salon asks locals to watch for costly stolen items
A Vancouver hairstylist is asking locals to be on the lookout for tools that were stolen from the salon she works at over the weekend.
Regina
-
Sask. MLA Derek Meyers dies following battle with cancer
Derek Meyers, the MLA for Regina Walsh Acres has died following a battle with cancer, according to the province.
-
Regina mayor says city will follow Health Canada guidelines with asbestos cement pipes
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said the city will more than likely continue to follow Health Canada guidelines when it comes to asbestos cement pipes (ACP) that carry drinking water to residents’ homes.
-
Saskatchewan looks to boost critical minerals industry
The Saskatchewan government is hoping to bolster critical mineral exploration after announcing a strategy Monday that aims to attract investment and double production by 2030.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. to limit access to diabetes drug Ozempic that has social media fame for weight loss
British Columbia's health minister says he's pushing through a regulatory change to limit the sale of the diabetes drug Ozempic to non-Canadian residents as celebrities promote its weight loss side-effects.
-
Victoria landlord to pay tenant $30K for noise, asbestos exposure after judge strikes down challenge
A Victoria landlord and property management company must pay more than $30,000 in damages and rental reduction to a tenant who complained of exposure to asbestos and excessive noise while their apartment building was renovated.
-
'N' driver caught speeding nearly 200 km/h on Vancouver Island highway
RCMP say a young Vancouver Island man had his vehicle impounded after driving nearly 200 km/h on a local highway earlier this month.