Police investigating suspicious fire in Clyde River, N.S.

Investigators with the Barrington RCMP are asking for the public’s help to solve a suspicious fire that began Monday afternoon at a home on Browns Pit Road in Clyde River, N.S.

First responders were alerted to the fire at 3:34 p.m. Police say the fire caused extensive damage to the home.

The fire has been determined to be suspicious in nature and investigators are working with the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal to find out how the fire began.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Barrington RCMP at 902-637-2325.