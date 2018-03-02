

CTV Atlantic





Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating after threats were made towards two schools in Glace Bay, N.S., Friday morning.

Glace Bay High School and Oceanview Education Centre were locked down shortly after 11 a.m. as police and staff were investigating inside.

Police say the schools received letters “indicating a potential threat to the schools.”

There were several worried parents and caretakers outside.

“I have a grandson in there. There's no need of it,” says Jean Pink. “My blood pressure is gone through the roof. There's no need of this at all in this day in age.”

“If someone thought this was funny to do, it's not. Because it's parents that have to suffer too because we don't know what's going on with our kids,” says parent Mike MacKenzie.

Police have determined there is no risk to public safety and students were dismissed at 2 p.m.

JUST IN: Cape Breton Regional Police are on scene at Glace Bay High and Oceanview Education Centre, investigating two letters indicating a potential threat to the schools. pic.twitter.com/nH7wgYSQtv — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) March 2, 2018

Just In: Police update on lockdowns at two Glace Bay schools. pic.twitter.com/lUHtX8coQv — Ryan MacDonald (@RyanMacD_CTV) March 2, 2018

Further update: There was a male student arrested at Glace Bay High this afternoon, but it was unrelated to the alleged threats. The student tried to leave the school, which is not permitted during a lock down. He was later released without charges. https://t.co/zuaFmjiQ2H — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) March 2, 2018