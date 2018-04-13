

Police are asking for the public’s help locating vehicles seen near NSCC’s Marconi campus on the day its water tower was vandalized in Sydney, N.S.

The Marconi campus of the Nova Scotia Community College was closed for two days after someone allegedly vandalized the entrance to the water tower that supplies water to the campus April 4.

The college closed food services and put a non-consumption order in place. Students and staff were asked not to drink the water as a precaution, until further testing was conducted.

A non-consumption order was also put in place at Cape Breton University, which is located next to the Marconi campus.

Police say they are looking for two vehicles seen in the area near the water tower between 1 and 2:40 a.m. on April 4.

Police say one vehicle is described as being a light-coloured 2009 Hyundai accent and the other, a darker model – possibly a Chev Cobalt.

Police now say there was more than $10,000 dollars in damage to the water treatment plant.