Police lay drug trafficking charges in Halifax

Police in Halifax have charged three people with drug trafficking offences connected to two searches earlier this week.

In a Wednesday news release, police say members of the drug unit and guns and gangs unit, as well as West Division patrol officers, conducted searches of a home on Herring Cove Road, and another on Forbes Street.

Police say officers arrested three people without incident, and seized quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, opioid pills, prescription pills, cannabis, and over $7,500 in cash.

Steven William Taylor, 26, has been charged with:

ten counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Anjilique Marie Nicholson, 31, faces charges of :

six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Elizabeth Josephine Murphy, 59, has been charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

All three suspects are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.