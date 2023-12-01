ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Police lay drug trafficking charges in Halifax

    A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo. A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo.

    Halifax Regional Police says they have laid drug trafficking charges in relational to a seizure made in the city on Wednesday.

    In a news release Friday, police say they stopped a vehicle on Highway 102 in relation to an ongoing investigation.

    “The driver was arrested, and officers seized approximately 10 kilograms of what is believed to be cocaine,” reads the release.

    The driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old woman, is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face the charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News