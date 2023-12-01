Police lay drug trafficking charges in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police says they have laid drug trafficking charges in relational to a seizure made in the city on Wednesday.

In a news release Friday, police say they stopped a vehicle on Highway 102 in relation to an ongoing investigation.

“The driver was arrested, and officers seized approximately 10 kilograms of what is believed to be cocaine,” reads the release.

The driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old woman, is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face the charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.