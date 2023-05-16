Police lay drugs, weapons charges following Kings County, N.S., search warrant

Two people are facing charges after police searched a home in New Minas, N.S., more than a month ago.

As part of an ongoing investigation, police executed a search warrant at the home on Castle Loma Drive on March 30.

Police say the two were safely arrested inside the home.

Cash seized during the execution of a search warrant in New Minas, N.S. (RCMP)

During the search, officers seized cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin, prescription medication, a rifle, pepper spray, an imitation handgun, ammunition, cash, scales and packaging, according to the RCMP.

Justin Dakota Wheaton, 34, and Gillian Leigh Anderson, 38, both of New Minas, have been charged with:

two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

careless use of a firearm and

unauthorized possession of a firearm

Wheaton is also charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Both were released on conditions and are due to appear in Kentville provincial court on May 23.

