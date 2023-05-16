Police lay drugs, weapons charges following Kings County, N.S., search warrant

A rifle seized during the execution of a search warrant in New Minas, N.S. (RCMP) A rifle seized during the execution of a search warrant in New Minas, N.S. (RCMP)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island