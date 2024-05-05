ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man in custody following weapons-related incident at Halifax hotel: police

    A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen as police officers attend a murder scene in Halifax on Thursday, July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen as police officers attend a murder scene in Halifax on Thursday, July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
    A man is in custody after a weapons-related incident at a Halifax hotel Sunday morning.

    The Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a weapons related incident at the Halifax Tower Hotel on Lakelands Boulevard around 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

    Police say one man has been taken into custody and there are no reported injuries.

    Roads have since reopened and access to the hotel has resumed.

    Police say the investigation is ongoing.

