

CTV Atlantic





Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Mount Uniacke, N.S., in December.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the robbery happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 14, 2017 at a service station on Highway 1.

Police say the man entered the store and asked the clerk for cigarettes.

“He then produced a large black knife and asked for all of the money,” police said in a news release Tuesday. “Another vehicle entered the parking lot and the clerk told the suspect to leave.”

Police say the man fled the store and got into the passenger side of a vehicle that was parked the side of the road.

The vehicle then headed towards Lower Sackville, police say.

Nothing was stolen and no one was hurt.

Officers are looking for a short white man in his late 20s with a thin build and stubble on his face.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.