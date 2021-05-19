BATHURST, N.B. -- Police and rescue teams spent the day searching in the Bathurst area for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Madison Roy Boudreau hasn't been seen in more than a week and police say her disappearance is suspicious.

Wednesday morning, Bathurst police, the RCMP, Acadie-Chaleur Ground Search and Rescue teams began scouring a heavily wooded area off St. Anne Street.

Madison Roy- Boudreau has been missing since May 11 and police say they have been searching for any evidence that would lead them on a path to finding her.

As of this late Wednesday afternoon, police were not able to locate Madison.

Kelsey Morrison says she’s been helping search for Madison with other members of the community since the day after she was reported missing.

Police say Madison was last seen getting into a grey Ford Ranger truck in Bathurst on Tuesday, May 11 around 7:30 a.m.

After receiving help from the public, police say they were able to locate and seize the truck, which now is now in the police force's possession.

Questions have been raised as to why the Bathurst police did not trigger an Amber Alert. However, police said that her disappearance did not meet the criteria needed for an alert.

Members of Madison’s family say they are concerned for her safety and want to see her come home.

Madison is described as five--feet-four inches tall, and weighs 119 pounds with brown eyes and medium-length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, a pair of camouflage pants and silver shoes.

Bathurst police continued their search for Madison into Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bathurst Police Force or Crime Stoppers.