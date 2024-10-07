ATLANTIC
    Police search for man in connection with armed robbery at Halifax McDonald's

    A McDonald's sign is seen above one of the fast food chain's locations in downtown Los Angeles.
    Police are searching for a man in connection with an armed robbery at a McDonald's restaurant in Halifax over the weekend.

    Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery in-progress at the McDonald's located at 201 Chain Lake Drive just before 6 a.m. on Saturday.

    According to a news release from police, staff told officers a man armed with a knife entered the store, demanded money and then jumped over the counter and opened the cash register.

    Police say the suspect fled on foot with a quantity of cash.

    A search in the area for the suspect was conducted, but police say they weren't able to locate him.

    No injuries were reported.

    Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 50s with a skinny build. He was wearing a black hooded sweater and dark pants at the time of the incident.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

