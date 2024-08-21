ATLANTIC
    • Police search for N.B. man last seen in January

    Donald James Pirie is pictured in an undated handout photo from Perth-Andover RCMP. (Source: Perth-Andover RCMP) Donald James Pirie is pictured in an undated handout photo from Perth-Andover RCMP. (Source: Perth-Andover RCMP)
    The Perth-Andover RCMP is searching for a man who has been missing since earlier this year.

    RCMP said Donald James Pirie, also known as DJ Pirie, was last seen on Jan. 30 near Churchland and Lerwick roads in Tilley, N.B.

    He was last seen wearing a gold watch, gold chain with a cross on it, and black shoes. No outfit description was provided.

    RCMP said he has blue eyes and blonde hair with a scar in the middle of his head. Police said he has several tattoos including an angel on his left upper arm and a star on the front of his right shoulder.

    Police said officers have followed up on several leads to try and locate the 29-year-old.

    An additional plea for information on his whereabouts was made by RCMP in March. Police are asking anyone with information to contact RCMP at 506-273-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

