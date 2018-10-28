

CTV Atlantic





HALIFAX -- Police are searching for a man accused of robbing Cora’s Restaurant in downtown Halifax Sunday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a call that a man entered the restaurant on Dresden Row just after 3 p.m., demanded cash from the register and ran off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect fled on foot and police say he was last seen running north on Dresden Row towards Sackville Street.

The suspect is described as a dark skinned male, with a stocky build and was wearing a black sweater and a camouflage hat with a brim

Anyone with any information on the incident or who may know the identity of the suspect is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)