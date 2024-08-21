Police search for suspect who allegedly threw a beverage at woman, toddler in Saint John

The Saint John Police Force is looking for a suspect and witnesses following an assault in the city earlier this month.

Police say an unknown male threw a beverage at a 37-year-old woman and her two-year-old child in the 40-block area of Germain Street in Uptown Saint John on Aug. 2.

A witness to the incident intervened to assist the victims and the suspect was escorted away from the scene before police were called.

The woman and her child did not sustain significant injuries as a result of the assault, according to a news release from police.

Police are looking to identify the suspect and any witnesses in the area at the time of the incident.

The Saint John Police Force is asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

