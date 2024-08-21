Police search for suspect who allegedly threw a beverage at woman, toddler in Saint John
The Saint John Police Force is looking for a suspect and witnesses following an assault in the city earlier this month.
Police say an unknown male threw a beverage at a 37-year-old woman and her two-year-old child in the 40-block area of Germain Street in Uptown Saint John on Aug. 2.
A witness to the incident intervened to assist the victims and the suspect was escorted away from the scene before police were called.
The woman and her child did not sustain significant injuries as a result of the assault, according to a news release from police.
Police are looking to identify the suspect and any witnesses in the area at the time of the incident.
The Saint John Police Force is asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Divers recover 2 bodies following sinking of luxury yacht off Sicily
Divers scouring the wreck of the luxury yacht that sank off the coast of Sicily have found the bodies of two of the six passengers who were missing, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.
There is a link between the meat you eat and a chronic disease, according to new research
Regularly eating red and processed meats in particular is associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a new global study.
Ticket sold in northeastern Ont. wins $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
The winner of Tuesday night's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot bought their ticket in the Timiskaming-Cochrane area of northeastern Ontario, lottery officials say.
Police raid Andrew Tate's home in Romania as new allegations emerge involving minors
Masked police officers in Romania carried out fresh raids early Wednesday at the home of divisive internet influencer Andrew Tate, who is awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
Denmark and Sweden vow to hunt down gang leaders who hire minors to kill from abroad
The Danish and Swedish justice ministers vowed Wednesday to go after organized crime leaders abroad, whom they say have been hiring teenagers in Sweden to carry out deadly shootings in Denmark.
Back-to-school inflation: What costs more this year?
For a lot of families, late August means back-to-school shopping, which for the past few years has meant bracing for the painful price of everyday essentials.
Five Kenyan policemen arraigned over jail break of suspected serial killer
Five Kenyan police officers were arraigned on Wednesday, accused of helping a suspected serial killer and 12 others escape from a police station in the capital Nairobi, court documents showed.
Woman and child fall to their deaths from North Vancouver balcony, homicide team called in
Homicide investigators have been called in after two people fell to their deaths from an apartment building balcony in North Vancouver early Tuesday morning.
They all say they've got the Holy Grail. So who's right?
You enter a special chapel or museum, where the holiest of items resides. Behind a glass case stands the stuff of legend: the Holy Grail. Believers flock to see them and pray over them. But which is the real grail – and does it even exist?
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
A possible rail strike Thursday could impact some GO Train riders. Here's what you need to know
A possible rail strike which could start just after midnight on Thursday could make things messy for some GTA commuters.
-
Ontario parties spend summer preparing for possibility of an early election
Ontario's major political parties have been spending the summer nominating candidates, running 'campaign schools,' and canvassing after remarks from the premier this spring fuelled speculation he will call an early election.
-
Summertime temperatures expected to return to Toronto. Here's when
A brisk northwest wind has pushed temperatures below average the last couple of days, but a return to summer weather is expected in the Toronto area this week.
Calgary
-
Family dog hurt in hit-and-run crash in Chestermere
Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Chestermere that injured a family's dog.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Mid-week dip in temps expected with a return to the above seasonal highs by the weekend
Cooler temperatures are expected in and around Calgary on Wednesday with a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms for most of the day, starting in the late morning.
-
As country-wide rail strike looms, business groups want Ottawa to stop it
A coalition of business groups is calling on the federal government to prevent a work stoppage at Canada's two biggest railways.
Edmonton
-
Fire prompts evacuation of seniors residence; 1 hospitalized
Dozens of seniors had to leave their homes early because of a fire Wednesday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: A bit cooler, some late-day showers and thunderstorms
After back-to-back days with highs of 28 C...we'll "cool off" a bit for today and Thursday.
-
City council turns down LRT construction compensation proposal for Stony Plain Road businesses
Edmonton city council has decided against compensating businesses affected by west-end LRT construction.
Montreal
-
Montreal synagogue on Canada-wide list of threatened Jewish institutions
Montreal police says at least one synagogue in Montreal is on a list of more than 100 places of worship across Canada that received email threats.
-
Should Quebecers be wary of COVID-19 this back-to-school season?
Ever since COVID-19 plunged Quebec (and the rest of the world) into a lockdown, the back-to-school season has been synonymous with uncertainty. According to one expert, despite the rise in cases this summer, there's no need to worry too much.
-
As country-wide rail strike looms, business groups want Ottawa to stop it
A coalition of business groups is calling on the federal government to prevent a work stoppage at Canada's two biggest railways.
Ottawa
-
2 found in trunk of car speeding 50 km/h over the limit in Barrhaven
Ottawa police caught a group of eight people in a five-seater vehicle speeding 50 km/h over the speed limit on Greenbank Road in Barrhaven.
-
Renfrew, Ont. man credits good karma with Lotto Max win
Renfrew's David Forrest says he was raised to always do the right thing. Now, he believes good karma has repaid him. He won big playing the lottery and found out after doing a good turn.
-
Ottawa Public Health confirms second human case of West Nile virus in city this year
Ottawa Public Health is reporting a second person has contracted West Nile virus in the city this year and raising the alarm over a confirmed case of eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) in a horse.
London
-
London police respond to fatal crash involving an e-bike
One person has died after a crash involving an e-bike in London. Around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash in the area of Horton Street and Wellington Road.
-
Three-vehicle crash sends four people to hospital
Injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening after a three-vehicle crash in London. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highbury Avenue and Brydges Street.
-
Sarnia police officer stabbed during distress call
A Sarnia police officer has been stabbed after responding to a distress call. Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers received a call about a man in distress in an apartment at the Front Street Seaway building.
Barrie
-
Boy rushed to hospital after incident at Barrie park
Police officers are investigating at a park in Barrie after they say a youth was injured Tuesday evening.
-
Would-be thieves bungle theft and getaway
Two people attempted to steal a car in Caledon on Monday.
-
Health unit advises against swimming at Moose Beach
A swim advisory is in place for two of Orillia's beaches.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sudbury police searching for stabbing suspect near Richard Lake
Sudbury police are searching for a man accused of stabbing someone Tuesday night in the Richard Lake area.
-
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
-
Ticket sold in northeastern Ont. wins $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
The winner of Tuesday night's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot bought their ticket in the Timiskaming-Cochrane area of northeastern Ontario, lottery officials say.
Kitchener
-
Three youths arrested after Cambridge shooting
A 17-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl have been arrested after a shooting in Cambridge.
-
Kitchener, Guelph drug consumption sites to close due to Ontario ban
As part of the new rules, any supervised drug consumption site within 200 metres of schools and daycare centres will be banned from operating.
-
'Significant delays' expected this weekend as parts of Hwy. 7/8 close for pedestrian bridge installation
A portion of Highway 7/8 in Kitchener will be closed this weekend as the Region of Waterloo installs a new pedestrian bridge.
Windsor
-
End of the road for Windsor's Safepoint Consumption Site
It's the end of the road for Windsor's Safepoint consumption and treatment services site. The province has announced a new path meant to address the opioid crisis.
-
No impaired drivers found after 530 vehicles checked in RIDE program
Windsor police say there were no impaired drivers found in a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere program.
-
Zombie-like virus suspected on Pelee Island, posing risk to dogs
A so-called "zombie" virus, notorious for infecting raccoons, may be spreading among wildlife on Pelee Island.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP to provide update on triple homicide investigation
The Manitoba RCMP is set to provide an update on Wednesday afternoon regarding a triple homicide near McCreary.
-
Residents evacuated due to flooding in Downtown Winnipeg apartment
People living in a downtown apartment building have all been evacuated due to "significant flooding" according to the property manager.
-
Film production to close down section of Manitoba highway
A section of a Manitoba highway will be closed for several hours on Wednesday and Thursday due to a film production.
Regina
-
'I have no words': Sask. town mourns death of 18-year-old following shooting
The town of Wolseley remains in shock following the death of 18-year-old Keilia Windigo.
-
Back-to-school inflation: What costs more this year?
For a lot of families, late August means back-to-school shopping, which for the past few years has meant bracing for the painful price of everyday essentials.
-
Regina City Council set to revisit Dewdney Avenue name change recommendation
Regina City Council is expected to revisit the ongoing debate around renaming Dewdney Avenue at its meeting this week.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's 'complex needs' shelter is open and accepting patients — whether they like it or not
Saskatoon's long-awaited complex needs emergency shelter has opened and begun accepting patients.
-
Saskatoon police chief defends use of force in cruise weekend arrest caught on video
Saskatoon's police chief said he's watched videos of a Saturday night arrest and is defending his officers.
-
Rural Saskatchewan fire department offers $20K reward as it battles hay bale arson attacks
A string of suspected arsons on hay bales, grass and crops around a west-central Saskatchewan town has been both agitating and perplexing, says the local fire chief.
Vancouver
-
Removal of collapsed Vancouver crane begins weeks after devastating fire
The crane that came crashing down on a Vancouver neighbourhood earlier this month is set for demolition on Wednesday.
-
CTV News Reality Check: Misleading 'drug experiment' attack ad by BC Conservatives
The BC Conservative Party is on the defensive after posting an attack ad about "David Eby's deadly drug experiment," which includes misleading statements and content.
-
Vancouver police officers charged with assault for off-duty incident
Two officers from the Vancouver Police Department – including one who was involved in the 2015 arrest of Myles Gray – have been charged in connection with an off-duty incident late last year.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. teacher disciplined for taking sides in family law dispute with 'biased and unprofessional' court statement
A B.C. teacher has been reprimanded for taking sides in a family law dispute involving a student's parents.
-
Dog's loving legacy inspires 4-year-old to take daily walks with toy lizard
On any given day, you’ll find four-year-old Amelia walking with a lizard attached to a leash.
-
B.C. wildfires holding under 370 with 30 per cent classified as 'out of control'
The Calcite Creek fire in British Columbia's southern Interior is no longer considered a "wildfire of note," leaving three such blazes throughout the province.
Kelowna
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
-
West Kelowna police seek help identifying break-and-enter suspect
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.