ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Police search for suspect who allegedly threw a beverage at woman, toddler in Saint John

    A man who allegedly threw a beverage at a woman and her toddler in Saint John, N.B., is pictured. (Source: Saint John Police Force) A man who allegedly threw a beverage at a woman and her toddler in Saint John, N.B., is pictured. (Source: Saint John Police Force)
    Share

    The Saint John Police Force is looking for a suspect and witnesses following an assault in the city earlier this month.

    Police say an unknown male threw a beverage at a 37-year-old woman and her two-year-old child in the 40-block area of Germain Street in Uptown Saint John on Aug. 2.

    A witness to the incident intervened to assist the victims and the suspect was escorted away from the scene before police were called.

    The woman and her child did not sustain significant injuries as a result of the assault, according to a news release from police.

    Police are looking to identify the suspect and any witnesses in the area at the time of the incident.

    The Saint John Police Force is asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    They all say they've got the Holy Grail. So who's right?

    You enter a special chapel or museum, where the holiest of items resides. Behind a glass case stands the stuff of legend: the Holy Grail. Believers flock to see them and pray over them. But which is the real grail – and does it even exist?

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News