Police searching for Lower Sackville, N.S., man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant

Police in Nova Scotia say they are looking for a Lower Sackville man who is wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant.

Gavin Sean Griffiths is facing charges of break and entering with intent and failure to comply with a probation order.

The 38-year-old is described as being five-foot-10 and 170 pounds. He also has dark brown hair and green eyes.

“Police have made several attempts to locate Griffiths; however, investigators are requesting assistance from the public,” reads a Thursday news release from the RCMP.

The force is asking anyone with information on Griffiths’ whereabouts to refrain from approaching him and to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

