ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Police searching for Lower Sackville, N.S., man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant

    Gavin Sean Griffiths is pictured in a photo provided by the Nova Scotia RCMP. Gavin Sean Griffiths is pictured in a photo provided by the Nova Scotia RCMP.
    Share

    Police in Nova Scotia say they are looking for a Lower Sackville man who is wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant.

    Gavin Sean Griffiths is facing charges of break and entering with intent and failure to comply with a probation order.

    The 38-year-old is described as being five-foot-10 and 170 pounds. He also has dark brown hair and green eyes.

    “Police have made several attempts to locate Griffiths; however, investigators are requesting assistance from the public,” reads a Thursday news release from the RCMP.

    The force is asking anyone with information on Griffiths’ whereabouts to refrain from approaching him and to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News