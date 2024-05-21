ATLANTIC
    • Police searching for Taser cartridge lost by officer in Musquodoboit Harbour: RCMP

    A photo of a Taser 7 cartridge is seen in this photo. (RCMP) A photo of a Taser 7 cartridge is seen in this photo. (RCMP)
    The RCMP in Nova Scotia are searching for a Taser 7 cartridge that was lost by one of their officers last month.

    A news release from RCMP Tuesday says the cartridge was lost on April 28 while police were conducting an investigation in Musquodoboit Harbour.

    RCMP K9 units returned to a wooded area along Rookery Way to search for the black cartridge, but were unsuccessful.

    Police say the cartridge was properly secured, but "a snap came loose causing the cartridge to fall out of its holster."

    According to police, the cartridge is unusable and poses no threat to the public.

    Anyone who may have found the cartridge is asked to contact RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

