Police seek answers in disappearance of Upper Sackville man missing since 2020
Police in Halifax continue to look for answers in the disappearance of an Upper Sackville, N.S., man who went missing four years ago.
Ryan James Jessop was last seen in the area of Dartmouth Crossing on the evening of Sept. 27, 2020. He was 33-years old at that time.
Police say Jessop hasn’t been in contact with family members since 2020, which his family says is out of character for him.
Ryan is described as white, five-foot-ten, 175 pounds, with dark brown hair and green eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue track suit and a black puffy "Guess" vest.
Jessop's case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the homicide.
Callers must contact the rewards program at 1-888-710-9090 and provide their name and contact information. They may be called to testify in court and all calls will be recorded.
Police are asking anyone with information into Jessop's disappearance to contact them at 902-490-5020.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Maggie Smith, scene-stealing actor famed for Harry Potter and 'Downton Abbey,' dies at 89
Maggie Smith, the masterful, scene-stealing actor who won an Oscar for 1969 film 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie' and gained new fans in the 21st century as the dowager Countess of Grantham in 'Downton Abbey' and Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, died Friday. She was 89.
Tracking Helene: Millions without power, 4 dead as storm lashes U.S. South with wind and sheets of rain
Hurricane Helene roared ashore in a sparsely populated region of Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm, peeling the siding off buildings, trapping residents in rising floodwaters and knocking out power to millions of customers. At least four people were reported dead.
What's 'chroming'? Experts explain the dangerous social media trend among youths
Chroming, or getting high via inhaling hydrocarbons by misusing a variety of legal products, is trending among adolescents, and it sometimes ends in death.
Travel horror story: Man describes malaria coma, $30K hospital bill after brief trip to Uganda
A man from Alberta has been at the Medipal International Hospital in Kampala, Uganda for over two months with a hefty medical bill. He says he can’t leave until it’s been paid for.
2 boys in Britain jailed for killing a man with a machete when they were 12
Two boys in Britain who were 12 when they stabbed a stranger to death with a machete were sentenced on Friday to at least eight and a half years in prison. They are the youngest people convicted of murder in the U.K. for more than 20 years.
Family of man killed by Calgary police issues statement
The family of Jon Wells, a man killed by Calgary police earlier this month, say they are seeking time to grieve their loss.
Police make four more arrests in viral video that showed woman stealing Porsche from Mississauga driveway
Police have arrested four more people in connection with a viral video that showed a woman stealing a Porsche from a Mississauga driveway and then striking its owner as she attempted to flee the scene.
These are the differences between Gen Z and millennials, a survey says
Anxiety is rampant among the two younger generations of adults, according to a new survey that found 75 per cent of Millennial and Gen Z respondents have experienced anxiety before, with nearly half saying they’ve experienced depression.
BREAKING Canada economy tops July growth forecast, but seen stalling in August
Canada's gross domestic product expanded at a faster-than-expected 0.2 per cent rate in July, driven by growth in retail trade and public sectors, but the economy likely stalled in August, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Police make four more arrests in viral video that showed woman stealing Porsche from Mississauga driveway
Police have arrested four more people in connection with a viral video that showed a woman stealing a Porsche from a Mississauga driveway and then striking its owner as she attempted to flee the scene.
-
New owners holding farewell fundraiser for iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse'
The iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' is being given a final sendoff this Sunday as its new owners endeavour to clear the hundreds of dolls, toys, teddy bears, and signs from its front yard and porch.
-
Woman sustains critical injuries after slamming vehicle into tree in Etobicoke
A woman was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after slamming her vehicle into a tree in a residential neighbourhood in Etobicoke early Friday morning.
Calgary
-
Family of man killed by Calgary police issues statement
The family of Jon Wells, a man killed by Calgary police earlier this month, say they are seeking time to grieve their loss.
-
Hikers head out to Alberta's K-Country for larch season
Thousands of visitors will soon be flocking to Kananaskis Country to witness the fleeting transformation of larches, a unique subset of coniferous trees, as their needles turn from green to brilliant yellow.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Warm and windy weekend with frost possible overnight in some communities
A very strong west-to-east pattern has established in the southern Prairies – from B.C. through to Manitoba.
Edmonton
-
New numbers show Alberta lowest in Canada on per capita spending on inmates
New data shows Alberta spends the lowest amount of money per inmate in Canada – a number the province says is value for money but critics label short-sighted and worrisome.
-
Crash closes westbound Highway 16 west of Edson
A crash scene made westbound Highway 16 impassable west of Edson Friday morning.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Sunshine and warm temperatures, but windy
The wind may put a damper on the last 20-degree day we'll see for a while in Edmonton.
Montreal
-
2 possible tornadoes touch down in Quebec, Environment Canada says
Environment Canada said that two tornadoes reportedly touched down Thursday afternoon in Quebec's Mauricie region.
-
Protest over sudden closure of beloved Montreal music venue La Tulipe
Several people gathered near Mount-Royal and Papineau Avenue Thursday night to protest the closure of La Tulipe.
-
Governor General responds to criticism of her French skills after Quebec visit
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon responded Thursday evening to criticism of her ability to express herself in French a few days after her visit to the Quebec City region.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Hospital parking rates set to increase starting Tuesday
Parking rates at The Ottawa Hospital (TOH) will increase as of Tuesday for patients, visitors and staff.
-
OPP respond to 29 domestic dispute calls in one week, issue two warrants in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to 29 calls related to domestic disputes last week in eastern Ontario.
-
Destination Canada names Ottawa-Cornwall-Montreal as 'cycling tourism corridor'
A federal program wants to connect Ottawa to Montreal via Cornwall with a cycling corridor to boost tourism across eastern Ontario and southern Quebec.
London
-
Driver flees collision with a bumper lodged in the side of his car
A 20-year-old from Windsor was arrested for dangerous driving following a collision in Amulree on Wednesday.
-
London man pleads guilty in brutal stabbing death of his mother
Jonathan Halfyard lived with his mother Carolyn Carter, 69, in west London. But things took a deadly turn on April 20 of last year when she called police to have her youngest child removed from the house.
-
London tenants call paid parking for visitors a 'money grab'
Some London renters say a new policy by their landlord to charge visitors for parking amounts to a corporate cash grab.
Barrie
-
In Barrie, virtual officers can now take your call
Barrie police are piloting a new virtual response to non-emergency calls.
-
'Violent extortion message' sent via email is a scam, OPP warns
Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) are sounding the alarm on a rising number of online and phone scams targeting residents.
-
Orillia shines an orange light on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Orillia is lighting up the Orillia Waterfront Centre orange on September 30.
Northern Ontario
-
Video shows northern Ontario hunter freeing bull moose stuck in cables
A northern Ontario man was in the bush hunting for partridge with his fiancé Monday when he came across a big bull moose with its antlers entangled in some hydro lines.
-
Highway 17 reopened in northwestern Ont. after fatal crash
A pedestrian is dead following a collision with a commercial motor vehicle on Highway 17 west of Thunder Bay on Thursday morning.
-
Helene strengthens to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida's Gulf Coast
Helene strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane hours ahead of its expected landfall on Florida's northwest coast Thursday night, and forecasters warned that the enormous storm could create a 'nightmare' surge in coastal areas and bring dangerous winds and rain across much of the southeastern U.S.
Kitchener
-
Councillors, advocates question report on corn crop destruction in Wilmot Township
Advocates are demanding an apology after a staff report regarding the destruction of corn crops in Wilmot Township was found to be lacking in detail.
-
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Cambridge man's 2022 death
A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after the 2022 death of a Cambridge resident.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Maggie Smith, scene-stealing actor famed for Harry Potter and 'Downton Abbey,' dies at 89
Maggie Smith, the masterful, scene-stealing actor who won an Oscar for 1969 film 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie' and gained new fans in the 21st century as the dowager Countess of Grantham in 'Downton Abbey' and Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, died Friday. She was 89.
Windsor
-
Driver flees collision with a bumper lodged in the side of his car
A 20-year-old from Windsor was arrested for dangerous driving following a collision in Amulree on Wednesday.
-
One in four Windsor-Essex households can’t afford enough food, health unit warns
Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) data shows food insecurity is surging in the region, with 24.1 per cent of households unable to afford adequate food.
-
Local athlete levels up in Texas competition
Windsor's own Julia Lane has been named the second fittest woman on earth in the 2024 adaptive CrossFit Games. She muscled her way into a second place finish at the first in-person adaptive CrossFit Games, wrapping up this past weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Who owns 'Every Child Matters'?
One non-profit organization is laying claim to the phrase 'Every Child Matters' in an attempt to control how it is used.
-
Winnipeg police charge Saskatchewan man with human trafficking
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has arrested a Saskatchewan man on human trafficking charges.
-
Manitoba government says it's on track to hiring 1,000 new health-care workers
Manitoba's NDP government is more than halfway toward its goal of hiring 1,000 health-care workers since taking office nearly a year ago, with some groups representing health-care staff applauding the news but saying it's a "drop in the bucket" when it comes to addressing staffing shortages.
Regina
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE New poll reveals some key issues for voters in upcoming Sask. election
The most important issues for Saskatchewan voters depends on which party they support, according to a new poll.
-
George Gordon First Nation to release results of unmarked graves search
George Gordon First Nation is set to release the findings of its search for unmarked graves near the site of a former residential school.
-
Winnipeg police charge Saskatchewan man with human trafficking
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has arrested a Saskatchewan man on human trafficking charges.
Saskatoon
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE New poll reveals some key issues for voters in upcoming Sask. election
The most important issues for Saskatchewan voters depends on which party they support, according to a new poll.
-
Winnipeg police charge Saskatchewan man with human trafficking
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has arrested a Saskatchewan man on human trafficking charges.
-
Sask. teen charged in arson attack says 'voices told her to do things'
A lawyer defending a 14-year-old accused of setting a classmate on fire says 'voices told her to do things' prior to a fiery attack which severely injured a classmate and a teacher at Evan Hardy Collegiate earlier this month.
Vancouver
-
B.C. company sanctioned by U.S. Treasury Department wants Health Canada licences back
A chemical firm based in Port Coquitlam, B.C., claims Health Canada wrongfully cancelled its licences to make natural health products after being sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department for alleged involvement in importing precursor chemicals that could be used in illicit drug production.
-
Pornographic video aired during Kamloops city council meeting
The City of Kamloops is issuing a public apology for what it’s calling "inappropriate behavior" that happened during Tuesday's council meeting.
-
Vibes and optics: How subtle messages factor into B.C.'s election campaign
It's sometimes what's unsaid that makes an impression in political campaigns, and that's been the case as the first week of B.C.'s provincial election unfolds.
Vancouver Island
-
Breathtaking encounter with humpback whales captured by B.C. filmmakers
When a group of B.C. filmmakers set out on a small fishing boat near Powell River last week, they hoped to capture some video for a documentary on humpback whales. What happened next blew their minds.
-
Canadian warship rearms in Australia, a 'significant' milestone for deployed frigates, DND says
A Royal Canadian Navy warship was rearmed with missiles and munitions in Australia this week, marking the first ever overseas rearmament for the service's Halifax-class frigates.
-
B.C. company sanctioned by U.S. Treasury Department wants Health Canada licences back
A chemical firm based in Port Coquitlam, B.C., claims Health Canada wrongfully cancelled its licences to make natural health products after being sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department for alleged involvement in importing precursor chemicals that could be used in illicit drug production.
Kelowna
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.