Police seek answers in disappearance of Upper Sackville man missing since 2020

Police in Halifax continue to look for answers in the disappearance of an Upper Sackville, N.S., man who went missing four years ago.

Ryan James Jessop was last seen in the area of Dartmouth Crossing on the evening of Sept. 27, 2020. He was 33-years old at that time.

Police say Jessop hasn’t been in contact with family members since 2020, which his family says is out of character for him.

Ryan is described as white, five-foot-ten, 175 pounds, with dark brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue track suit and a black puffy "Guess" vest.

Jessop's case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the homicide.

Callers must contact the rewards program at 1-888-710-9090 and provide their name and contact information. They may be called to testify in court and all calls will be recorded.

Police are asking anyone with information into Jessop's disappearance to contact them at 902-490-5020.

