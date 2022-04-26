Police seek four suspects in fatal Moncton shooting; 18-year-old victim identified

Police are looking for four suspects after an 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Moncton, N.B., Monday.

The RCMP responded to a report of shots fired outside a home on Logan Lane around 6:10 a.m.

Police say the victim suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

He has been identified as 18-year-old Joedin Leger. Police say an autopsy will be conducted but they are treating his death as a homicide.

Police say another person was inside the home at the time of the shooting, but was not injured.

Investigators say they have learned a car pulled up to the home on Logan Lane Monday morning and four people exited the vehicle.

Police say the group approached the home and several shots were fired. The suspects then got back inside the vehicle and fled the scene, heading toward Mountain Road, according to police.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident, and do not believe the safety of the general public is at risk," said New Brunswick RCMP Cpl. Hans Ouellette.

Police have cleared the scene on Logan Lane, but say officers will remain in the area Tuesday as they continue to investigate.

The #RCMPNB operation in the Logan Lane area in #Moncton has ended. Residents may return to normal activities. Police remain in the area as part of the investigation. We will share more information when we are able to. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) April 26, 2022

Investigators say they would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident. They are also asking to speak to anyone who has video surveillance from the area of Logan Lane or Kendra or Noel streets, or anyone who was driving through the area between 1 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Monday, and has dash-cam footage.

The RCMP first alerted residents about the police operation at 7:38 a.m. Monday, when it tweeted that police were responding to an incident on Logan Lane, and asked people to avoid the area.

#RCMPNB are responding to an incident on Logan Lane in #Moncton. Please avoid the area to allow police to work. We are assessing the situation and an Alert Ready message will be issued should there be a need. We will share more information when we are able to. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) April 25, 2022

In the tweet, the RCMP said it was “assessing the situation” and an Alert Ready message would be issued if necessary. No alert was sent Monday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the RCMP at 1-888-506-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.