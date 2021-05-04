HALIFAX -- The RCMP is asking for the public's help identifying a person they say stole Motor Vehicle Inspection documents from a Cold Creek, N.B. business.

On March 24 around 9:40 p.m., police say the man stole several vehicle inspection booklets at the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure District administrative office located on Route 10 in Cold Creek, N.B.

The man is described as wearing a camouflage jacket, hooded sweater and baseball hat. Police say he was also wearing blue jeans and white Nike sneakers.

Police have released surveillance video photos of the man and are hoping information from the public can help identify the person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Keswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.