

CTV Atlantic





Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl from the Annapolis Valley.

RCMP say Makaela Westhaver was last seen on Friday, April 20th in Kentville.

She’s described as white, about 5ft 1, and approximately 112 pounds.

Westhaver was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, brown boots and possibly glasses.

Police say she may be travelling between Halifax, Bridgewater and the Annapolis Valley.

Anyone with information on the 14-year-old’s whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.