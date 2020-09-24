HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating a break and enter that occurred in the Spryfield area on Wednesday.

Police say they received a call at 6:30 p.m. on September 23 of a break and enter that occurred at 11 a.m. in the 100-block of Sylvia Ave.

Police say two masked suspects -- one armed with a handgun and Taser and another armed with a baton -- forced their way into a residence and assaulted the resident.

The resident was able to fend off the two suspects who fled in a blue truck.

The victim, a 40-year-old male, sustained minor non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as:

A white male, 5’6 and 190 lbs., wearing dark clothing and carrying a handgun and a Taser.

A white male, 5’11 and 155 lbs., wearing black shirt and jeans, carrying a baton.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, and ask anyone with information to call Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.