Police warn of smashed windows, car thefts at P.E.I. beaches

RCMP on Prince Edward Island are warning residents and visitors of a recent rash of car thefts and smashed windows in vehicles parked near beaches during the day and early evenings.

Police say they received nine reports between July 16 and Aug. 7 of broken windows and thefts from vehicles at:

Cabot Beach

Thunder Cove

Cousins Shore

Cape Tryon

Darnley

Brackley Beach

"There is clearly a criminal element that is targeting beach-goers. Please do not leave your valuables locked in your car and report any suspicious activity,” RCMP Cpl Gavin Mooresaid in statement.

Items stolen include electronics, wallets, purses and credit cards.