Police warning Maritime businesses after high-value thefts

A series of high-value thefts have police warning Maritime business owners to be on the lookout.

Four suspects have been identified following the incidents. The two men and two women targeted a sports store in Halifax and a drugstore in Bedford on Sept. 17, making off with high-end apparel and fragrances worth more than $25,000 combined.

Police said the same group of people were involved in similar thefts in the Moncton area. They are thought to be travelling throughout the region.

Surveillance camera photos shows the suspects made no attempt to hide their faces or disguise their identities.

Police said the suspects distracted employees then grabbed the merchandise in a news release sent Friday.

According to Patrick Sullivan of the Halifax Chamber of Commerce, theft has risen with the cost of living following the pandemic and is an increasing concern for businesses.

“Shoplifting is a big issue and getting bigger every day,” Sullivan said. “It’s in the hundreds of thousands. I mean when you speak to retailers, they will tell you they are losing things every single day and if you’re losing things every single day, then it’s going to have a significant increase in cost to you and ultimately it’s going to drive some people out of business.”

Sue Uteck is the executive director of the Spring Garden Area Business Association. She calls shoplifting, a major problem in the downtown core.

“It’s a daily issue for a lot of the stores here,” Uteck said. “It’s your livelihood right? So anytime you have stolen property that goes directly out of your pocket.”

Uteck said some business owners have taken measures into their own hands, including hiring security guards and requiring customers to ring a bell to enter their stores. She said she would like to see a more visible police presence.

“What is the answer here for us? It’s working with regional police to have a dedicated foot patrol down here because we don’t see a great police presence,” Uteck said.

