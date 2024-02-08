Politician in hard-hit county says bigger snowplows needed after historic N.S. storm

HALIFAX -

A senior politician in Nova Scotia's rural Pictou County said Thursday his municipality was still struggling to clear last weekend's massive snowfall, partly because the area had been overlooked by the provincial government.

"That's been a concern in this county for a while," said Robert Parker, the county's warden. "We were hit pretty darn hard with this one, yet all the attention is on Cape Breton."

Cape Breton, to the east of Pictou, received as much as 150 centimetres of snow, and it has been the focus of provincial and federal relief efforts. But Parker said reports from Pictou County indicating 60 to 70 cm of snowfall last weekend drastically understated how much snow actually piled up.

"It started on Friday afternoon and it kept on coming all weekend and right into Monday," Parker said, arguing that the area was actually buried under 90 cm to a metre of snow. "We may not be as bad as some other places, but we're in bad shape, though improving."

The warden said the province's snowplowing efforts were poor earlier in the week, but have since improved, helped by the arrival of big snow-clearing machines from New Brunswick.

Still, many of the county's roads were still blocked as of Thursday. And almost all of the county's roads are maintained by the provincial government.

Premier Tim Houston's Progressive Conservative government should start buying bigger equipment to handle future "super storms," Parker said. "The trucks aren't built heavy enough and there's not enough of them."

On a more positive note, Parker said the county welcomed the arrival Wednesday of 10 snowmobiles donated by the province. Each machine came with a team of two people from Team Rubicon Canada, a non-profit that helps communities recover from disasters and humanitarian crises. The snowmobiles will be used to reach vulnerable people who haven't been able to leave their homes.

"I talked to a lady this morning (and) the snow is hanging off her roof, down onto her doorstep," the warden said. "She can't get out of her house. Just imagine if we had a fire."

Parker said he's aware of vulnerable people in northeastern Nova Scotia who remain trapped in their homes because of huge snowdrifts, not unlike the mess the storm left behind in Cape Breton.

"The solution is to get these roads cleared," he said. "In the meantime, we have to do everything we can to make sure we don't run into a disaster or lose somebody because they couldn't get what they needed."

The provincial government has said more than 1,000 people are on the job using about 400 pieces of equipment to clear snow across Nova Scotia.

Meanwhile, the province's Opposition Liberal party is calling on Houston to offer financial relief to residents in Cape Breton and northeastern Nova Scotia.

Liberal Leader Zack Churchill says that after hurricane Fiona caused widespread damage in September 2022, the government announced a support package to help residents clear their properties and recover from the financial stress.

"The premier hasn't taken this storm seriously, and the result has left thousands of Nova Scotians without the support they need to get by," Churchill said in a statement.

"We've heard of seniors trapped in their homes and people unable to get cancer and dialysis treatment. The very least this government can do is to treat this storm with the same urgency they did hurricane Fiona."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.

