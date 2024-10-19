Polls close across Nova Scotia for 2024 municipal elections

Nova Scotians headed to the polls Saturday as municipal elections were held across the province.

Electors in 48 of Nova Scotia's 49 municipalities casted ballots, except in Mulgrave, where the mayor and four councillors have been acclaimed.

Unofficial results for municipalities, including the Halifax Regional Municipality, are expected to be shared Saturday evening, after the polls closed at 7 p.m.

Halifax Regional Municipality

In Halifax, a new mayor will be elected for the first time 12 years, after Mayor Mike Savage announced he will not seek a fourth term.

Frontrunners to take the mayor's seat in Nova Scotia's biggest city are former Liberal MP Andy Fillmore -- who resigned from his seat in Parliament -- and longtime Halifax Coun. Waye Mason.

The two are among 16 candidates in the Halifax Regional Municipality mayoral race, where top campaign issues have been housing, affordability and accessibility.

Live results as votes are counted are expected to be posted on the Halifax municipal website around 8 p.m., an hour after polls close.

Those unofficial results will be updated throughout the evening.

Results will not be considered official until early next week when they are certified by a returning officer.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality

In the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, nine candidates are running for mayor, including Cecil Clarke, who previously served as mayor in that municipality for eight years.

That mayor will replace Mayor Amanda McDougall-Merrill, who was elected as Cape Breton Regional Municipality's first female mayor in 2020. She beat out two-term incumbent Clarke by nearly 4,000 votes.

In May, McDougall-Merrill- announced she will not re-offer in this year's municipal election.

The municipality says results will be posted to its website as they become available.

Municipality of the District of Yarmouth

Two candidates are running for mayor in the Municipality of the District of Yarmouth, including Mayor Pam Mood and Gurdeep Brar.

Pam Mood is vying for her fourth term as mayor for that municipality.

The Municipality of the District of Yarmouth says results will be announced on its Facebook page sometime after 8 p.m. Results will then be posted to its social media platforms and website.

With files from The Canadian Press.

